Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Bears 27-3 on Saturday afternoon. They fall to 0-2 in the preseason.
The Bengals didn't play their starters on Saturday, including quarterback Joe Burrow. Here are our postgame observations:
Defense Impresses Early
The Bengals' second-team defense held up well against the Bears' starters, forcing three-straight three-and-outs to start the game.
Top pick Caleb Williams got going at the end of the second quarter, but Lou Anarumo's crew did a nice job early in the game with the starters out.
There were some highs and lows for rookie cornerback Josh Newton. He was beat for a touchdown in the third quarter and gave up a long pass to Rome Odunze in the second quarter, but he also had a pass breakup while guarding Bears star receiver DJ Moore 1-on-1 on a key third down.
First Sack
Bengals rookie Kris Jenkins had his first career sack, using a spin move to get free and bring down Williams with the Bears driving. The play was a big reason why the defense was able to get off the field and hold Chicago to just a field goal.
Offensive Line
The Bengals started (from left to right) Jaxson Kirkland, Nate Gilliam, Matt Lee, Trey Hill and Cody Ford on Saturday.
Kirkland, Lee and Ford appeared to have solid days. Gilliam was called for one penalty and Hill was called for three penalties.
Jackson Carman didn't get into the game until the second half. The former second round pick played left tackle in the fourth quarter. He's fallen to the bottom of the depth chart after being called for four penalties last week.
Offense
The Bengals didn't have their starters on offense, but they also didn't play some of their backups. Jake Browning didn't play due to a rub injury, plus guys like Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones didn't get into the game.
Logan Woodside was solid at quarterback in the first half., completing 15-of-20 passes for 119 yards and one interception. The offense moved the ball well, but only scored three points in the first half—a 54-yard field goal by Evan McPherson got the Bengals on the board.
Woodside played most of the game, finishing 17-of-25 for 132 yards and two interceptions.
Punter Battle
Ryan Rehkow was the holder on McPherson's 54-yard field goal. He finished with six punts for 277 yards, including one that was downed at the 10-yard line. He averaged 46.2 yards-per-punt, which is solid, but certainly leaves the door open for Brad Robbins, who didn't play due to a hip injury.
Up Next
The Bengals have a joint practice against the Colts on Tuesday, before the preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
