Shadeur Sanders' Reaction to Joe Flacco Trade Explains Why Bengals Made the Move
CINCINNATI — The Bengals traded for veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday. It's an intriguing move by a team that has lost three-straight games without superstar signal-caller Joe Burrow.
What did Shadeur Sanders think of the move? The Browns rookie reacted to the news in an exclusive interview with John Sabol of FOX 8 in Cleveland.
"He was definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom and I feel like he helped me a lot," Sanders said. "He helped me a lot with my time being here in Cleveland and his time being here in Cleveland. So now, everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans they have in life. So I'm just happy for him."
Flacco was a captain for the Browns this season. He started the first four games of the year, including Cleveland's 17-16 loss to the Bengals in Week 1.
Sanders has consistently praised Flacco's leadership since joining the Browns this offseason. That was certainly a factor in the Bengals' decision to trade for the veteran.
Cincinnati wanted a true leader. If they were going to bring in a quarterback mid-season, especially a veteran that they plan on starting on Sunday in Green Bay, it was going to be a player that they felt good about from a leadership standpoint.
Flacco, 40, has seen everything there is to see in the NFL. He's been in the league since 2008. He's played for five different teams, was Super Bowl MVP in 2012 and should bring stability to the Bengals—both on and off the field.
Watch Sabol's interview with Sanders below:
Browning Struggles
The Bengals were confident Jake Browning could keep the Bengals afloat with Burrow injured, but that didn't happen. The Bengals were outscored 113-37 in his three starts at quarterback.
Going into the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions, they hadn't scored a touchdown in 19-straight possessions. Browning threw three interceptions in Week 5 against the Lions and threw eight interceptions in 3.5 games (14 quarters).
Flacco's leadership, experience and arm talent made him an ideal trade target for the Bengals.
“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement on Tuesday. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”
