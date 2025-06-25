State of Ohio Appears to Have Significant Funds Ready for Possible Cincinnati Bengals Stadium Renovation
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Hamilton County have until June 30 to come to an agreement on a stadium lease extension.
If the two-sides don't come to terms on a new deal, the Bengals could exercise a two-year option on the current lease.
If they do come to terms on a new lease, it could a petition for possible state funds that would be used to help renovate Paycor Stadium.
The Browns are set to receive $600 million for a new stadium in Brook Park—a Cleveland suburb.
Meanwhile, the Bengals want to stay put and renovate Paycor Stadium. If they do come to terms on a deal with Hamilton County, it looks like the State of Ohio is prepared to pitch in on possible renovations.
The final state budget has $400 million set aside for disbursement in 2026 with the money earmarked for "other qualifying projects" according to Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.
That doesn't mean the entire $400 million is going toward a Bengals stadium project, but it does mean that the state is prepared to put those funds to use.
We should know more about the Bengals' future at Paycor Stadium in the near future with the June 30 deadline looming.
