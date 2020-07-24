Tee Higgins could be a perfect stash in fantasy football leagues

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have given rookie quarterback Joe Burrow plenty of weapons to throw to this season.

He has seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green and a slot machine in Tyler Boyd, who is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Throw in a speedster like John Ross and a running back like Joe Mixon and Burrow should be a happy man surrounded by a plethora of weapons.

The Bengals also drafted former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second-round of April's NFL Draft. The 21-year-old has a massive catch radius and could be a player worth stashing on your bench in fantasy leagues.

Higgins was one of six players to appear in Dr. Roto's 'stash and cash' rankings. His goal is to predict the players that could emerge later in the season and help you win your league.

"It seems unlikely that Tee Higgins will make an impact as a rookie. That is exactly the type of player that I am looking for as a stash and cash!" Roto wrote. "Much like Alvin Kamara did with the Saints, I always believe that talent wins out, and the best players end up getting the playing time they deserve. Higgins is too talented of a receiver not to see the field in 2020. Higgins gives Joe Burrow another playmaker on the outside who can make big plays, especially in the red zone. Neither Tyler Boyd nor John Ross are those types of players. A.J. Green has that type of skill set, but he has not been able to stay healthy for two seasons.

"Look for Higgins to start the season off slowly, and perhaps be placed on your league’s waiver wire. If that happens, pick him up immediately and feel confident that he will be in your starting lineup during the season."

The Bengals fell in love with Higgins' ability to make big plays. He could get more playing time than expected if one or more of the veterans get hurt.

Green has missed 29 of a possible 64 games in the past four seasons due to injury and Ross has struggled to stay healthy since entering the league in 2017.

If any of the veteran wide receivers do get injured, the Bengals will give Higgins every opportunity for an increased role.

“(He has) excellent hands, a great catch radius," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in April. "The consistency [is there] every single day, not just from game to game, but from practice to practice [in] talking with their [Clemson's] staff. He’s going to score points down the field. If the ball is in the air, it’s his. And he’s got that mentality where if he catches a ball on that short to intermediate stuff, he doesn’t think he’s going down — he’s going to score. That’s a trait that’s hard to coach."

Higgins is worth targeting in deeper leagues and should be monitored in all formats. He could end up being a big part of the Bengals offense this season.