'This is on Me, Primarily' - Zac Taylor on Bengals' Struggles, Communication With Ownership
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-8 this season. They've lost three-straight games by one possession.
Some have wondered about Zac Taylor's job security with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase playing so well, but the Bengals' struggling.
How have conversations gone with the front office?
"I think that's the beauty of when you have constant communication is you're always on the same page," Taylor said on Wednesday. "There's no need for a tone change, because you're right there with each other lock step. Everybody takes a lot of responsibility for what's going on right now. This is on me, primarily. It's just great when you've got confidence in everybody you work around and the communication is there. That's all you can ask for in this league."
The "this is on me, primarily" line certainly stands out. The Bengals started the season 0-3, 1-4 and now they're 4-8 with virtually no chance of making the postseason.
Taylor has maintained that his communication with the Bengals' front office has always been encouraging.
He also added that they don't always agree, but they come to a joint conclusion that is best for everyone.
"If you ever work somewhere and everyone thinks the same way every single day that's not a good thing. What is critical is the way you can communicate through it and see all sides of it and come to a joint conclusion on what's best," Taylor said. "That is the best way to do it, and that's exactly how we do it. I've been part of a lot of places - played, coached - and this is the best way you can do it. I'm 100 percent confident in that. I wouldn't have it any other way. That's the way we operate."
The Bengals look to snap their three-game losing streak on Monday night in Dallas. Watch video of Taylor's comments at the top of this page.
