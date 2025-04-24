Top Pass Rushing Prospects Fall Farther Than Expected in NFL Insider's Final Mock Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Mike Green, Walter Nolen and James Pearce Jr. have all been popular targets for the Bengals during the pre-draft process.
The trio of pass rushers fell out of the first round in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft. The NFL insider had the Bengals taking Donovan Ezeiruaku out of Boston College with the 18th overall pick.
Ezeiruaku is Jeremiah's 30th ranked player on his big board. He's 22nd on Dane Brugler's big board.
"After leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss as a sophomore and junior, he became the 13th consensus All-American in school history as a senior and finished top three in the FBS in both sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (20.5)," Brugler wrote. "As a pass rusher, Ezeiruaku is more "dip-and-rip" than he is a force player, with his natural feel for depth points and the different ways he uses jab steps and cross-chops to soften the corner. He can be overwhelmed at times against the run but flashes the length to get into an opponent's pads, lock out and stalemate at the point of attack, especially on the move. Overall, Ezeiruaku is a tad light for a stack-and-shed edge setter, but rushing the passer is his calling card, and he has the arc acceleration, body flexibility and long, active arms to break down the balance of blockers. He has NFL starter-level talent, and his tape says he is more than a DPR (designated pass rusher)."
Ezeiruaku was a three-year starter at Boston College and would certainly be an instant contributor for the Bengals.
He had 45.5 tackles for loss and 30 sacks in four seasons for the Eagles.
The Bengals taking Ezeiruaku would be a slight upset, but everyone knows they need to bolster his pass rush. The big surprise would be guys like Nolen, Pearce and Green falling out of the first round.
Will one of them fall all the way to the Bengals' second round pick at No. 49 overall?
Pearce seems like the most likely candidate to make it to Cincinnati in round two.
Check out Jeremiah's mock draft below: