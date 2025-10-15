Trade Trey Hendrickson? NFL Insider Gives Insight on Bengals' Approach After Joe Flacco Trade
CINCINNATI — Will the Bengals consider trading Trey Hendrickson? They've lost four-straight games ahead of Thursday Night Football against the Steelers and have struggled ever since Joe Burrow suffered his grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed a possible suitor for Hendrickson ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. He also included some insight on the Bengals' mindset ahead of Thursday Night Football.
"Yes, the 49ers have been scanning the trade market for pass-rush options. I'm told the Niners consider Trey Hendrickson an ideal fit for their defense if the Bengals would part with him for reasonable compensation," Fowler wrote. "But I'm also told Cincinnati has no plans to trade Hendrickson at this time. Despite a 2-4 record, Cincinnati plans to remain all-in on this season, and the offense showed signs of life with Joe Flacco on Sunday in Green Bay."
Flacco and the Bengals lost to the Packers 27-18, but they scored on three-straight second half possessions and the offense appeared to turn a corner once the veteran quarterback got settled in during his first start with the team.
What Fowler wrote aligns with what we've heard behind the scenes. The Bengals believe in this team. They traded for Flacco because they think he can help them win games.
The Bengals play the Steelers on Thursday, followed by the Jets and Bears at home. What happens if they lose two of those three games or all of them ahead of the trade deadline?
The Bengals will cross that bridge when they get there, but it would be reasonable to think they'd become sellers if they fall to 2-7 or 3-6 on the season.
Right now they feel like they have a shot at turning things around. It's a realistic thought if they can beat the Steelers on Thursday.
The Bengals paid Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Hendrickson because they believe this team can go on a deep playoff run. They've added other pieces over the past few months, including Flacco, Noah Fant, Dalton Risner and Mike Pennel.
A win over Pittsburgh would put them right back in the AFC North race with upcoming matchups against the Jets and Bears. A loss would essentially end their chances of winning the division and put their playoff hopes on life support.
