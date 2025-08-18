Trey Hendrickson Chats With Key Member of Bengals Front Office as Trade Rumblings Continue
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is with the team in Landover, Maryland for Cincinnati's preseason matchup against the Commanders on Monday night.
Hendrickson hasn't practiced with the team during training camp and won't play as his hold-in continues. The Bengals are reportedly open to trading Hendrickson since negotiations have hit a stalemate.
The star pass rusher was scene talking with Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin ahead of their game against the Commanders on Monday night.
That isn't an indicator that an extension is imminent, but it's a good sign that a deal could come together in a hurry.
Bengals owner Mike Brown made it clear that they don't plan on trading Hendrickson when asked about the situation last month.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done,” Brown said. “We like Trey as a person; he's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we have been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We've never had an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent: it always gets done."
Both the Bengals and Hendrickson are on the same page—everyone believes he deserves a new contract. The guaranteed money has been the hangup in negotiations.
“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said last month after reporting for training camp. “Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season. He has 35 sacks over the past two years.
Check out photos and video of Hendrickson's conversation with Tobin below:
