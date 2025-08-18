Cincinnati Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson With Team in Washington as Trade Rumblings Continue
CINCINNATI — Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is in Washington for Monday night's preseason game against the Commanders.
The majority of the Bengals starters will play on Monday, but Hendrickson remains out. He hasn't practiced with the team throughout training camp and is expecting to get a new contract before the start of the regular season.
Trade rumblings have taken off over the past 24 hours after reports indicate that the Bengals are open to trading Hendrickson.
"It is a complicated situation," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on Monday. "We'll see if it advances, but I can tell you there are several teams over the past several days that have checked in with the Bengals. There have been talks. It's not anywhere close to a deal actually getting done."
That's a major change from what Bengals owner Mike Brown said last month.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done,” Brown said. “We like Trey as a person; he's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we have been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We've never had an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent: it always gets done."
The Bengals want to pay Hendrickson and he wants to remain in Cincinnati, but the two sides haven't been able to agree to a long-term extension. Mostly due to guaranteed money.
It's fair to say Hendrickson expects to get a new deal in the near future.
“Nothing’s really changed. Things are exactly the same," Hendrickson said last month after reporting for training camp. “Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well—our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
Check out video of Hendrickson arriving for the game below:
