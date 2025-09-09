Trey Hendrickson Contract Details Revealed: Bengals Star Could Return in 2026
CINCINNATI — When the Bengals signed Trey Hendrickson to a re-worked one-year contract, a lot of people assumed that there would be a no-tag clause in the deal.
Not only is that not the case, but it's realistic to think the Bengals could use the franchise tag on Hendrickson next March.
The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a new contract last month that gave him a $13 million pay raise (from $16 million to $29 million). His salary cap number is $25,166,668 according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports.
The Bengals added a void year to the deal, which lessens the cap hit this season and opens the door for them to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson next year.
If Hendrickson is tagged next year, his contract will be 120% of his prior year's salary: $30.2 million.
The cap hit will be a bit larger, but still digestible for the Bengals: $36.7 million. Hendrickson didn't seem worried about getting tagged last month, but it's certainly possible if he plays well this season.
"With the salaries going up and the tag also will be going up, so it's not something that I'm concerned about," Hendrickson said last month. "I have to focus on what the 2025 Bengals means to me. And I want to be a part of something special here. I'm vocalize that pretty early and often again I can't write my own contracts. I think we'd all, as players, love to do that. There wasn't one that I saw long-term that I would have considered. So again this compromise comes with a great amount of respect for me towards them. I'm incredibly honored and appreciative that I can play football at this level this week."
Hendrickson had three tackles and one sack in the Bengals' 17-16 win over the Browns on Sunday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast