Sources: What We Know About Trey Hendrickson Ending Holdout, Reporting for Bengals Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals star Trey Hendrickson is ending his holdout and will report for training camp on Wednesday, sources confirm.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.
What does it mean?
Well, it means Hendrickson will be in the building on Wednesday, but he isn't expected to practice.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants a new contract. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary this season. He led the NFL in sacks with 17.5 last year. The Bengals are hoping to give him a new deal.
Hendrickson's camp is hoping this will help both sides get to the finish line on what has been a grueling negotiation all offseason long.
“To say I'm going to sit out or I'm not going to, what I can say is I'm very disappointed with the communication that's been had," Hendrickson said in May. "Former players have walked in these shoes and what it foreshadows is not something I'm excited about to tell my wife and my family. I'm hoping it doesn't come to that. I truthfully will put my hope in that.”
Meanwhile, the Bengals seem confident that a deal will get done and they'll sign Hendrickson to a contract extension.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey," Bengals owner Mike Brown said last week. "We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown told the media. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
It's uncommon for Brown to speak with such certainty. Hendrickson has missed five practices, accruing $250,000 in fines in the process.
Despite the fines, Hendrickson's camp is far more focused on a new deal. They want a contract with long-term security and they feel like this is the next step towards accomplishing that goal.
While they've had contract talks, Hendrickson's decision to show up for camp isn't an indicator that an extension is imminent, sources say.
“No," Hendrickson said bluntly when asked if he'd play on his current contract in May. It's fair to think that he feels even stronger about his position following T.J. Watt's record-breaking contract with the Steelers.
The Bengals want to start fast. They know they need Hendrickson if they're going to be a real Super Bowl contender this season.
Avoiding a Ja'Marr Chase-type of hold-in that becomes a distraction is crucial. It was a big reason why they started so slow last year.
Chase wasn't himself for the first two games of the season and the Bengals started the year 0-3. They've started 0-2 in each of the past three seasons.
Both the Bengals and Hendrickson should want to get a deal done.
Time will tell if it actually gets done, but Hendrickson reporting for training camp feels like a step in the right direction.