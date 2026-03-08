Bengals Predicted to Replace Trey Hendrickson With Big-Money Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals are backed up in the corner this offseason with their defense. Not only have they had one of the worst defenses in the NFL for the last few seasons, but they're set to lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently predicted Hendrickson would bolt for a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.

Trey Hendrickson Leaving Cincinnati in Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) wraps up Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) as he fumbles the ball in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Chargers' offensive line was an abject disaster in 2025, and originally I had Tyler Linderbaum as the choice here," Pereles wrote. "Then the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz, so I pivoted to the other side of the ball. The Chargers are set to lose several edge defenders this offseason, and they have the deep pockets to pursue a big name here. Trey Hendrickson, 31, had back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024."

While the Bengals have likely accepted this loss already, that doesn't mean it won't hurt. In reality, the loss of Hendrickson is going to make one of the worst defenses in the NFL even worse. This puts the Bengals in a very bad spot. But they have the assets, money, and draft capital to make a few big signings in free agency.

While Pereles predicted the Bengals would lose Hendrickson, he also predicted the Bengals would replace him by signing edge rusher Odafe Oweh away from the Chargers.

Odafe Oweh is the Perfect Hendrickson Replacement

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Odafe Oweh's transformation from inconsistent-but-talented to productive athletic standout happened in the blink of an eye after the Ravens traded him to the Chargers," Pereles wrote. "He had 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with Los Angeles and then produced a three-sack, two-forced-fumble performance in the NFL wild card round against the Patriots. Oweh just turned 27, and the Bengals desperately need to upgrade their defense. Oweh plus 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart would form an athletic edge duo."

If Oweh's name seems all too familiar, it's because he spent a few years with the rival Baltimore Ravens before landing with the Chargers. Over his career, Oweh has played the Bengals eight times and recorded 1 1/2 sacks, two tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

Oweh has recorded 30 1/2 sacks in his five year NFL career and it doesn't seem like he's being used to his full potential. Hendrickson played 3,200 snaps in 70 career games with the Bengals, while Oweh has played under 2,900 snaps in his career. That means Oweh could be used an extra 75 to 100 snaps per season if he were to take on a starting role like Hendrickson.

Oweh appears to be an ascending player that would help anchor a new era for the Bengals defense. He should be high on the Bengals' list of targets.

The Bengals should be willing to open their check books to secure a deal with Oweh. He's one of the better free agents on the market for what Cincinnati needs. The high price tag could be worth it.

For more on Oweh and the Bengals' plans in free agency, watch the video below and make sure that you subscribe to our YouTube Channel!