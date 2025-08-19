Trey Hendrickson Shares Latest on Contract Talks and Trade Discussions With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was on the sideline for Cincinnati's second preseason game against the Commanders on Monday night.
He talked with ESPN's Laura Rutledge before the game started. Hendrickson shared the latest on contract talks with the Bengals and updated everyone on his status with the start of the regular season just 20 days away.
"I spoke to Trey Hendrickson just a little while ago. He reiterated that guaranteed money is the holdup in these contract negotiations with the Bengals," Rutledge said. "They [Hendrickson and the Bengals] agree on the average salary. They agree on the years. But Hendrickson believes his play warrants more guaranteed money than what the Bengals want to pay. Hey, even though he turns 31 in December. Now, Hendrickson also confirmed that there has been no progress here, and he is prepared to sit out if needed. It's also worth noting that there's been no progress toward any trades either. That hasn't even gotten close.
"Hendrickson wanted to make it very clear, though. He said, 'I don't feel sorry for myself.' His quote was, 'I'm a very blessed man, and I trust in God's plan here.' He also pointed to the Bengals logo on his shirt and said, this place means a lot to me. I'm still wearing this logo proudly.' And, Joe, he said he just wants to do the very best he can to help his defense out."
Will Hendrickson really sit out? Who knows. But he's clearly willing to get fined. He missed all of minicamp and the first five days of training camp.
Is that the same as sacrificing a game check?
No it isn't. But Hendrickson is clearly hoping to stay in Cincinnati long-term.
“We are not going to trade Trey. We are working on getting it done,” Bengals Owner Mike Brown said last month. “We like Trey as a person; he's a good guy, but when it comes to these negotiations, and we have been through a few of them with him, he pushes hard, he gets emotional. We've never had an easy time of it, but there's one thing that is consistent: it always gets done."
Will it get done before the start of the regular season? The clock is ticking.
