Two Former Cincinnati Bengals Sign With AFC North Rival Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Ravens signed two former Bengals defensive tackles on Wednesday.
Josh Tupou and Taven Bryan both signed with Baltimore's practice squad. Tupou played for the Bengals for six seasons (2017-23), including 2021 when they went to the Super Bowl and 2022 when they made it to the AFC Championship Game.
Bryan spent all of training camp with the Bengals, but was released during final cuts. The former first round pick
Tupou appeared in 65 regular season games (23 starts) for the Bengals, tallying 86 tackles, six quarterback hits, two sacks and one forced fumble.
The Bengals opted to move on from the veteran prior to the 2024 season when they added Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKInnley Jackson in the draft. Tupou signed with the Ravens last May and appeared in three games for Baltimore last season.
Tupou briefly reunited with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Indianapolis, signing with the Colts in May. He was released before Week 1.
The Ravens made the move after star defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike suffered an undisclosed injury that could cause him to miss time.
Cincinnati plays Baltimore twice this season. The first matchup is on Thanksgiving night (Nov. 27) on the road. Then, they play two weeks later in Cincinnati (Dec. 14).
