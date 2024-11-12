Tycen Anderson Winner of Bengals' 2024 Ed Block Courage Award
CINCINNATI — Safety Tycen Anderson is the recipient of the Bengals' 2024 Ed Block Courage Award.
The award honors players who symbolize "professionalism, great strength and dedication," while also serving as role models in the community.
Anderson is in his third season with the Bengals. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 of last season. He finished the game, before tests revealed that he would be out for the season.
“Tycen’s perseverance was on full display as he battled through his rehab process,” said Bengals Director of Sports Medicine/Head Athletic Trainer Matt Summers. “His trust, tremendous work ethic, consistency and faith were all integral in his successful return, and it is exciting to see him back on the field making plays.”
Anderson was cleared to return for the start of training camp and has appeared in all 10 games this season. He's been a standout on special teams this season, making eight tackles.
“I want to thank the Bengals, the state of Ohio and the city of Toledo for their support during my three seasons in the NFL, and especially over the past year as I recovered from my injury," Anderson said in a statement. "I also want to shout out the Bengals’ strength staff and athletic training staff for helping me get to this point today.”
