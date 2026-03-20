Pick Ranges Updated For Bengals' Top Prospect Targets A Month From 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The 2026 NFL Draft is just over a month away.

It's time for the latest look at top prospect draft ranges from SFdata9ers on X. They dove into the likelihood each top prospect would be available at each respective pick slot in the first round.

Ohio State safety is the most popular mock draft fit for Cincinnati, going on about a month now, and he's right on the cut line to be available at Pick 10.

A Big Decision to Make

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SFdata9ers has Downs available 55% of the time once Cincinnati hits the clock, and things crater after that, falling to a 7% chance he's there at Pick 11.

According to the Mock Draft Database, Downs has gone to Cincinnati in 20 mock drafts over the past week, double the next closest option in LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (10 mocks), Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (seven), and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (four).

Delane is available at Pick 10 in 70% of mock drafts, while Bain's available in 18%, and McCoy's percentage sits at 100% availability for the Bengals at Pick 10.

If Bain or Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey (available in 7% of mocks) aren't options then Downs could be a no-brainer pick in the 10th spot. Cincinnati may pivot fully to cornerback if no one in the safety and edge rushing pools make sense.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin discussed the value of safeties at the 2026 NFL Combine.

"Depends on who you are. I can name difference makers at every position," Tobin said. "If you can find a difference-maker, it doesn’t matter what the position is behind his name. There’s definitely been difference-making safeties. There have been difference-making guards. The positions that are typically undervalued in free agency or whatever, there have been difference makers. And if you can find a difference maker that can elevate your football team, I think you do that."

Check out the full graphic from SFData9ers below:

How likely is each player to still be on the board during the first half of Round 1 in the NFL Draft? pic.twitter.com/3P7tYidUVt — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) March 19, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.