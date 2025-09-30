Watch: Bengals Linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. Makes Outstanding Interception
DENVER — The Bengals are trying to hang in there on Monday night against the Broncos. Denver had a chance to score another touchdown late in the second quarter when rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. made an outstanding interception in the end zone.
Knight has six tackles, one pass defensed and now he has an interception. The Broncos have a 21-3 lead at halftime. Cincinnati led 3-0 early in the first quarter, but Denver scored 21-straight points. It might've been 28-3 if Knight didn't make an outstanding catch.
Watch the play below:
First Half Observations:
The Bengals' offense went three-and-out following the interception. They struggled for most of the first half after scoring on their first possession.
"The entirety of the offense. It's all got to come together," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday. "We've got to do a great job in all the phases of offense to help the run game hurt. We got to be great in the past game. We've got to be great with all the things to try to mirror that to give us our best chance."
The Bengals have scored 13 points in their last six quarters. If they're going to turn this around and rally to get back in the game against the Broncos, then they need to wake up on offense.
Browning completed 8-of-15 passes for 66 yards (4.4 yards-per-attempt) in the first half. Chase Brown has 30 rushing yards. Tee Higgins has two catches for 25 yards. Ja'Marr Chase has three catches for 15 yards.
The Bengals were called for 11 penalties in the first half. Three of them were declined.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
How to Watch: Cincinnati Bengals vs Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football
Cincinnati Bengals Have Golden Opportunity on Monday Night Football vs Denver Broncos
Bengals Offense Has to Improve in One Key Area to Beat Broncos on Monday Night Football
Bengals Announcer, Ring of Honor Inductee Dave Lapham to Celebrate 1,000th Game Tonight in Denver
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast