Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Tee Higgins' Status Revealed Amidst New Concussion Battle

CINCINNATI — The Bengals rolled out the first injury report of the week as the team gets ready to take on Baltimore at home this Sunday afternoon.

Trey Hendrickson is out after his Tuesday core muscle surgery and will likely be moved to injured reserve shortly.

Tee Higgins (concussion) logged the only limited session on the day. PJ Jules (ankle) was the only other non-participant along with Hendrickson

Shemar Stewart (ankle) could be a go this Sunday in a timely return from injured reserve. He was impactful Week 1 when fully healthy. Joseph Ossai (shin) was also a full participant, same with Shaka Heyward (fibula).

Zac Taylor and the Bengals are familiar with not having Higgins against this very team, given he already missed the first Ravens contest two weeks ago with a concussion.

Taylor is ready to see his team fight in their second-to-last division game of the season.

"Obviously, I wish there were more (wins), and it's a big deal," Taylor said this week about his team's 3-1 division record. "Your best chance of doing all the things you want to do in the postseason is running through the division. Winning the division, being successful in your division. We feel like we've got a great feel for them. They've got a great feel for us. I can't pinpoint why three of our four (wins) have been against our division."

They have to make it 4-1, or they will officially be eliminated from 2025 NFL Playoff contention.

#Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said today would a light practice, but still significant that Shemar Stewart is listed as a full participant. pic.twitter.com/38PAxh0TPG — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 10, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok