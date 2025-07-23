Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Top Free Agent for Visit, Could Bolster Key Spot on Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in free agent tight end Noah Fant for a visit according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Fant, 27, was released by the Seahawks earlier this week. He will be in town on Thursday and could give Joe Burrow another proven pass catcher to lean on this season.
Burrow has had success with a plethora of tight ends during his first five NFL seasons, including CJ Uzomah, Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample and Gesicki.
Fant was picked in the first round (20th overall) by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. He had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown for the Seahawks last season.
If the Bengals did sign him, it would give them key depth alongside Gesicki and Sample. Fant would essentially be another Gesicki in the passing game. A big, athletic pass catcher that moves well and can line up in multiple spots all over the field. He isn't the best blocker on the planet, but he's capable of playing in-line, which would give the Bengals' offense a major boost.
Earlier this week we wrote why Fant would be a good fit in Cincinnati. Clearly the Bengals agree. We'll see if a deal gets done, but this is an intriguing visit that's scheduled to take place on the second day of training camp.
