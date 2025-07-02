All Bengals

Will Joe Burrow Repeat his 2024 Performance?

Taylor Cornell

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.
Hope springs eternal in the offseason, which can lead to some inflated expectations. But what are some realistic expectations for the Bengals in 2025? This series will look at various key Bengals and what fans should expect production-wise this season.

Fans and media alike have high expectations for Joe Burrow, and rightfully so. He has been a legitimate MVP candidate in two of his three healthy seasons including leading the league in pass attempts, yards, and touchdowns in 2024. How likely is it that he repeats those numbers again this season? Let’s dive into history.

Good Company

What Burrow accomplished in 2024 was truly remarkable. Over the last two decades, the only quarterbacks to throw for as many yards and touchdowns as Burrow did are Drew Brees (2011, 2012), Peyton Manning (2013), Patrick Mahomes (2018), and Tom Brady (2021). Even if we expand the search to quarterbacks who threw for at least 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns, that had only happened 13 times since 2004 prior to last season. How many quarterbacks that put up strong passing seasons were able to replicate that the following year, though?

Removing the players that were injured the following year and did not play in at least 14 games, we are left with 10 quarterback seasons to analyze. The table below shows the production from each of those quarterbacks the season AFTER throwing for 4,500 / 40.

Joe Burrow - 2025 MVP?

Players that produce a 4,500/40 season have a good chance of winning MVP, as six of the thirteen seasons resulted in taking home the trophy. While Burrow obviously did not win the prestigious award last year, he enters 2025 with the third-best odds of winning. However, none of the players that produced a 4,500/40 season won MVP the following season even though many still put up strong numbers. Only one threw for more touchdowns the following season (Tom Brady in 2021), and none that had 4,900 yards in one season matched the output the following campaign.

Is Joe Burrow capable of surpassing his 2024 output? Absolutely. However, he will have to buck recent trends in order to do so.

TAYLOR CORNELL

Taylor is a contributor to Bengals on SI with a focus on betting content. Using stats and data research to support his plays, he enjoys sharing his hobby with others. His gambling philosophy is to always do so responsibly, and never shame a man’s unit size. Taylor has a Bengals podcast called the Who Dey Den and can be found often tweeting Bengals stats on Twitter/X: @_TaylorCornell.

