Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up in Joe Burrow's Return, Bengals Beat Ravens 32-14

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is back and so are the Bengals. The Bengals beat the Ravens 32-14 on Thursday night.

Burrow played for the first time since Week 2 and Cincinnati improved to 3-0 when he starts this season. The Bengals are 8-0 in Burrow's last eight starts, which ties a franchise record.

Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak. They're 4-8 on the season. Here are our postgame observations:

Opportunistic Defense

The Bengals' defense forced five turnovers on Thursday, including three in the first half turnovers. The Ravens fumbled the ball four times, including one by Isaiah Likely as he was crossing the goal line in the first half. It went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.

Joseph Ossai forced a Lamar Jackson fumble on the Ravens' second possession of the game. Cedric Johnson recovered at the 2-yard line, putting the Bengals' offense in scoring position.

They forced a punt on the next possession and then Likely fumbled after the Ravens went on a 7-play, 68-yard drive.

Their final fumble was self-inflicted. Jackson fumbled while trying to pull the ball down on a pump fake. It was reviewed by the officials and they upheld the call.

After giving up a touchdown on their opening drive, the Bengals' defense forced three turnovers and three punts on Baltimore's next six possessions.

The turnover party continued in the second half.

Myles Murphy tipped a Lamar Jackson pass in the red zone and Demetrius Knight Jr. caught it for an interception. He returned it 39 yards to the Bengals' 47-yard line.

Cincinnati had a 26-14 lead at the time, but Baltimore was threatening early in the fourth quarter. Murphy's tip got the ball back to Burrow and the Bengals' offense.

Defense Shines

The Bengals forced five turnovers and also forced a turnover on downs in the fourth quarter. Ossai finished with two sacks, four tackles (two for loss) and three quarterback hits.

Murphy was also disruptive. He had three tackles, one pass defensed (that led to an interception) and also put pressure on Jackson on 4th-and-8 in the fourth quarter.

The defense set the tone early in this game and even though the red zone offense struggled in the first half, Al Golden's group was consistent and is a big reason why Cincinnati won the game.

The Bengals only forced 10 turnovers all season entering Thursday's game. They forced five turnovers against the Ravens.

Burrow Return

Burrow was far from perfect on Thursday night, but he moved well and certainly gave the Bengals' offense a much-needed boost.

Burrow completed 24-of-46 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass was an amazing one-handed catch by Tanner Hudson in a 1-on-1 situation with Kyle Hamilton.

That gave the Bengals a 19-7 lead. Baltimore answered with a touchdown of their own to make it 19-14. Burrow calmly led Cincinnati on an 8-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown to Andrei Iosivas on 3rd-and-9.

Burrow was patient throughout the contest, even early in the game when his accuracy was a bit off. He took care of the ball and put the Bengals in position to win.

Money Mac

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson was great again on Thursday night. He made all six of his field goal attempts, including a 52-yarder. He was also 2-for-2 on extra point attempts.

McPherson continues to have a stellar season and has been one of the best kickers in the league this season.

Chasin' Chase

Ja'Marr Chase and Chase Brown led the Bengals in receiving. "The Chase's" both had seven receptions.

Ja'Marr Chase had seven catches for 110 yards. Brown had seven catches for 35 yards. He also had 78 rushing yards.

Missed Opportunities in First Half

The Bengals had four trips to the red zone in the first half. They only had nine points to show for it. Burrow completed just 1-of-10 passes in the red zone for three yards.

The Bengals led 12-7 at the half, but they could've had a much bigger lead. Burrow was 15-of-32 for 165 yards in the first half. He completed his first four passes of the night for 34 yards, before going 11-of-28 for 131 yards the rest of the way.

Up Next

The Bengals stay on the road. They go to Buffalo to play the Bills on Dec. 7. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

