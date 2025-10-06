Zac Taylor Explains Why He'll Continue to Call Plays Despite Bengals' Struggles on Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will remain their offensive playcaller moving forward.
Taylor was asked about possibility giving up playcalling duties on Monday.
"I've kind of always gotten into that. I rely on our guys on offense as well," Taylor said. "There's a ton of input there. And those guys do an outstanding job adjusting as the game goes, giving me the information I need. I rely on them as much as I think any playcaller in the league relies on anybody else. So I feel very comfortable. It's a fair question. We score three points in three games in the first half. I totally understand that. But right now that's, it's gonna remain the same."
The Bengals' struggles on offense have been a theme of the season to this point.
Going into the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Lions, they hadn't scored a touchdown in 19-straight possessions.
The Bengals have been outscored 104-16 in the first half of their last three games. They need to figure out something on offense.
Could they make a change at quarterback?
"We'll see where it goes. I think about all personnel decisions," Taylor said. "We have to evaluate it. Jake's been very accountable for how the game went for him. I've got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we'll continue to progress here through the days."
Jake Browning threw three interceptions on Sunday against the Lions and has thrown eight interceptions in 3.5 games (14 quarters).
The Bengals need him to play better if they're going to turn their season around. Brett Rypien is the backup quarterback on the 53-man roster. They also have Mike White and Sean Clifford on the practice squad.
Taylor plans to make a decision on who the starting quarterback will be on Wednesday. The Bengals look to snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday in Green Bay.
Watch Taylor's comments about playcalling below:
For more on the current state of the Bengals' , subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast