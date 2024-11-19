Zac Taylor Expresses Confidence in Evan McPherson After Two Crucial Misses vs Chargers
CINCINNATI — Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed two field goals in the fourth quarter of their 34-27 loss to the Chargers on Sunday night.
After making kicks from 26 and 27 yards in the first half, McPherson missed a 48-yard attempt with 7:31 to go that would've given Cincinnati a 30-27 lead.
The veteran kicker got another shot, but he missed again later in the quarter. This time, his 51-yard attempt was wide left and the game remained tied at 27 with 1:48 remaining.
Has head coach Zac Taylor lost confidence in McPherson? Will the Bengals consider making a change?
"Obviously two opportunities Evan would like to have back. Fundamentally, those two (McPherson & Darrin Simmons) can go through it," Taylor said. "I have confidence in Evan. I'm sure at this point in his career he has been through moments like this in his lifetime and understands everything that's at stake and things he can improve on. Have a ton of confidence in Evan. That's not changing on my end."
McPherson has made just 50% of his kicks from 40+ yards this season. He's missed his last four kicks from 50+ yards.
McPherson, 25, signed a three-year, $16.5 million extension in August.
