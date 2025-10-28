Zac Taylor Shares Thoughts on Andrei Iosivas' Struggles After Bengals Loss to Jets
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas hasn't had many targets this season, but when he has gotten his chances, it hasn't gone as planned.
Iosivas has 11 receptions on 20 targets for 170 yards. He has three drops according to Pro Football Focus. After racking up 10 receiving touchdowns in his first two seasons, Iosivas hasn't found the end zone so far this season.
The 26-year-old was on the receiving end of two Joe Flacco passes on the Bengals' final drive against the Jets, but couldn't bring either one in. Both plays were contested catch situations, but could've changed the game for a Bengals team that ultimately lost 39-38.
Despite the struggles so far this season, the third-year receiver remains confident.
"It's fine. I just come and do the same thing everyday," Iosivas said on Monday. "I work as hard as I can. The plays will come when they come and I'm just going to stay steady.
"Just staying composed. Being myself," he added. "I know that my best is good enough so I just gotta keep playing like that."
Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a pectoral injury in Week 6 against the Packers. With the veteran out for at least a few more weeks, the team is relying on Iosivas to help fill that void as the No. 3 option on offense.
"I think there's certainly a couple plays that he wants back," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said.
"There's been some times he's made some big plays for us as well, so I got a lot of faith in Andrei."
The Bengals certainly need a reliable third option in the passing game—especially in pass first situations where teams are double-teaming Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. When that happens, they need Iosivas, Noah Fant, Gesicki when he's healthy and the rest of their weapons to win their 1-on-1 matchups.
