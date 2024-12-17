NFL Announces Bengals-Broncos Date, Time for Week 17 Game That Was TBD
CINCINNATI – The NFL finalized the Week 17 scheduled today, and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Paycor Stadium.
When the league announced the schedule in May, it listed five games as TBD in Week 17 – Bengals-Broncos, Chargers-Patriots, Cardinals-Rams, Colts-Giants, Falcons-Commanders.
The Chargers and Patriots will play at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the Cardinals and Rams will be in the primetime spot at 8:15.
Colts-Giants and Falcons-Commanders will play Sunday, with the latter getting flexed into Sunday Night Football instead of Browns-Dolphins.
It’s the second year in a row the Bengals have been chosen to play on a Saturday from a pool of TBD games.
Last year it was in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, when they rallied from a 17-3 deficit to win 27-24 in overtime.
This will be the Bengals’ fourth Saturday game in three seasons.
They also played on Saturday in Week 16 last year against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That game, which Cincinnati lost 34-11, was slated for Saturday the day the schedule came out.
And in 2022, the Bengals played on a Saturday because Christmas fell on Sunday. Cincinnati won the Christmas Eve game at New England 22-18 to extend their winning streak to seven.
The game against the Broncos will be the 16th Saturday game in Bengals history.
They are 6-9 in the previous 15.
Here are the franchise’s all-time records on specific days:
Thursday: 10-9 (.526)
Sunday: 369-433 (.460)
Saturday: 6-9 (.400)
Monday: 15-27 (.357)
Friday: 0-1 (.000)
