NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
CINCINNATI – Adding more pass rushers is a priority for the Cincinnati Bengals in the draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the team will be locked into taking a defensive lineman in the first round.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is a player who could fill multiple needs for a team looking for a starter to line up alongside Logan Wilson while also getting more pressure on the quarterback.
During his annual pre-draft conference call, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah was all in on the idea of the Bengals taking Campbell if the linebacker is still available at No. 17 despite some medical concerns.
“Jihaad Campbell, I love,” Jeremiah said. “I know he's physically beat up coming into the process, so you have to have your medical group be comfortable there that he's going to be fine, and once we get to the season.”
“To me, he's dynamic,” Jeremaih added. “He's versatile off the ball, on the ball. Big-time speed.”
While Campbell would be a factor against anyone, Jeremiah pointed to one specific matchup where the linebacker would excel.
“For a team that's going to be playing against Baltimore and trying to climb that mountain every year, I think he matches up well with them when you think about somebody who can come downhill and get Derrick Henry on the ground,” he said. “You could spy him against Lamar (Jackson). And he can close down and try and suck him up on the perimeter.
“And then if you want to, you can let him rush off the edge,” Jeremiah continued. “So he can do a lot of different things. I think he would be a heck of a pick there if he were to get to pick No. 17.”
In our recent simulation of mock drafts, Campbell was off the board in 33 of the 60 mocks.
The same traits that make Campbell a fit for the Bengals against the Ravens also would come into play when they face the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes and Bills and Josh Allen.