Cincinnati Bengals Select Defensive Star in 18-Pick 2026 NFL Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick dropped his latest mock draft this week and had Cincinnati sticking with defense like almost every single mock draft has so far, entering mid-January.

The Bengals took Clemson defensive end Peter Woods with the 10th overall pick.

Cincinnati has the NFL's worst run defense, second-worst total defense, and third-worst scoring defense," Flick wrote. "The Bengals need help across the board, but especially on the interior defensive line, where the 6' 3", 315-pound Woods ranks as the draft's best option. Woods didn't produce at the level most expected in 2025, but he's laterally quick and athletic, with an intriguing ceiling."

Woods is the clear top defensive tackle in the draft, checking in at No. 13th overall on Mock Draft Database's consensus big board. The next closest defensive tackle is Ohio State's Kayden McDonald at 23rd overall.

Cincinnati didn't have any DTs pop in a big way this season. Woods could change that narrative in 2026 after posting 30 tackles and two sacks this past season at 6-3, 315 pounds. It rounded out to a 72.2 Pro Football Focus grade on a career-high 562 snaps, although that grade was a career-low mark compared to the past two seasons (2023-24).

Woods would join a defensive line room that also includes former Clemson star Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, Kris Jenkins Jr. and B.J. Hill.

Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain was selected fourth overall. Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs went off the board at No. 5 overall. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey was picked ninth overall.

Check out the mock draft below:

