3 Defensive Ends the Bengals Should Target if Shemar Stewart Misses Time

The Cincinnati Bengals might need to sign a veteran defensive end after Shemar Stewart sustained a concerning leg injury during Wednesday's training camp practice.

Stewart's leg appeared to buckle during an 11-on-11 drill. He was helped off the field, carted to the locker room, and later seen using crutches and wearing a protective brace on his left leg. The Bengals have yet to announce the injury's severity.

Cincinnati signed Boye Mafe and drafted Cashius Howell this offseason, while Myles Murphy remains in the rotation. Still, losing Stewart for an extended period would leave the Bengals without an important piece of a defensive end room. The good news is there are capable veterans still available on the free agent market.

Here are three players the Bengals should consider signing:

Jadeveon Clowney

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clowney might be the most natural fit available because he can contribute against both the run and the pass.

The 33-year-old recorded 8.5 sacks in 13 games and six starts for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He can still provide meaningful production without playing every defensive snap.

Cincinnati would face competition, though. Clowney is reportedly visiting the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo — so the Bengals need to move quickly if Stewart's injury proves serious.

Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bosa, who is considering retirement, would give Cincinnati the biggest name and potentially the highest ceiling among the three options.

The former Pro Bowler finished last season with five sacks and a league-leading five forced fumbles in his lone year with the Buffalo Bills. He remains unsigned after fading late in the season and struggling during Buffalo's playoff run.

Durability and price would be the two main concerns, but the Bengals don't need Bosa to carry the offensive line. Rather, they need him as a rotational piece alongside Mafe and Murphy. Spotrac projects that Bosa would command a two-year contract worth $27.4 million, or about $13.7 million per year. That price could have dipped, though, since there doesn't appear to be a robust market.

Haason Reddick

Aug 1, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Haason Reddick (5) talks to media after training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reddick is the biggest reclamation project on this list. His resume, though, makes him worth considering at a potentially low price.

Reddick, 31, recorded just 2.5 sacks in 13 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Before that production downturn, Reddick was among the league's most consistent pass rushers; he has 61.5 career sacks and 18 forced fumbles.

If the Bengals could use him as a designated pass rusher while relying on its bigger linemen in early-down situations, this short-term marriage could make a lot of sense.

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