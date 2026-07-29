Former NFL Doctor Fears Serious Injury for Shemar Stewart

Shemar Stewart suffered what looked to be a gruesome injury on the Bengals first day of Training Camp. Stewart's leg buckled inward while attempting to get through Cody Ford during second-team eleven on eleven drills, now a former NFL doctor has chimed in.

Dr. David J. Chao weighed in on X.

"Significant knee hyperextension injury with ligament tears," Chao wrote. "Worry for season ending injury. Hope he can avoid associated nerve damage."

Stewart was in prime position for a re-bound after his underwhelming rookie season last year, now it appears that hope for a second-year leap could quickly vanish.

Losing Shemar Stewart is Massive

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart speaks with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals' defensive side of the coaching staff have consistently stated how excited they were when it comes Stewart's potential impact on defense.

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery made it a point to express is excitement for Stewart earlier this offseason. Montgomery claimed that he knew year two would be better for Stewart, confirming Stewart's unreadiness during his rookie campaign.

“Year two is gonna be a much better year for him. I would say there were times that he wasn't ready to be out there [last season],” Montgomery said of a possible year-two leap from Stewart.

Al Golden meanwhile, took it a step further when he confirmed that he was still excited for Stewart and his potential in the NFL. Golden would state that the coaching staff must adhere to a process for Stewart in order to consistently watch him grow into a contributor for the team.

“I’m still really excited about Shemar. We’ve got to keep adhering to a process, continually get better, have consistency in his approach and his practice, and the results will come,” Golden said of the current approach to coaching Stewart.

With Stewart now suffering what looks to be a significant injury, things change drastically within the defensive line room.

The plan with Stewart was to rotate him with the likes of Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, and Cashius Howell, while kicking inside occasionally. If his injury is as severe as it looks, the Bengals will have to pivot and look elsewhere in the defensive end room. It's worth noting that Isaiah Foskey replaced Stewart after he was injured.

Shemar Stewart



Significant knee hyperextension injury with ligament tears. Worry for season ending injury. Hope he can avoid associated nerve damage pic.twitter.com/nFNeYOq6tm — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) July 29, 2026

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