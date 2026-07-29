Young Bengals Star Leaves Opening 2026 Training Camp Practice With Injury

Shemar Stewart suffered an undisclosed injury during Bengals training camp on Monday. Our Jay Morrison noted he got carted off during the first practice session of the month two plays into team drills.

Cincinnati is wearing just helmets and no pads for the first four days before putting the pads on Monday morning. Reports are indicating it could be a knee injury.

"Shemar Stewart limped off. Trainers are working on him. He took his jersey off and is getting on a cart and leaving," Morrison posted on X.

WLWT's Charlie Clifford offered some more observations of the injury.

"Shemar Stewart just went down with an apparent injury on his second rep of 11-on-11 of camp. Hobbled off with the training staff," Clifford posted on X. "Off the field on a cart. Not uncommon for any lower body injury here on the Paycor practice field. Trainers were stretching out his left leg on the field beforehand."

It's been a great offseason for the second-year player who just dealt with injuries in his career for the first time last season. Hopefully, this is a minor ailment, and Cincinnati won't miss his services for long.

Cincinnati is getting ready for the first preseason game of the summer on Aug. 13 against the Lions. Stewart surely wants to be healthy for that so he can push for one of the other starting edge spots opposite Boye Mafe.

"We'll determine that as we get closer," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about playing starter in the preseason. "I think last year we were bringing a lot of younger guys that were going to play key roles for us. Now you're adding a lot of guys that have played in this league for a long time, and they know exactly, when you say something, what you mean by it, even if it's just a different word that you're using.

"I think that experience allows them to get up to speed significantly quicker than when you're bringing in a rookie or second-year player to a new scheme. I think year two of the whole coaching staff working together on defense (makes it) night and day. You saw things really slow down after the bye week."

Check out Stewart leaving the field via Morrison's video below:

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