3 Players the Bengals Should Claim After Finalizing Initial Roster

The Bengals have finalized their initial 53-man roster, but plenty of questions remain when it comes to depth at certain positions. Swing tackle, running back, and linebacker all house depth that is either unproven or shown to not be reliable when called upon.

The front office must now evaluate those released/waived around the league to see if they can add more quality talent, and should do so at those respective positions.

Here are three players the Bengals should consider adding on waivers following their release on Sunday:

Jaydon Blue

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue failed to seize the job backing up Javonte Williams at running back in Dallas. As a result he is now waiting for his next opportunity in the league.

Blue was a talented back coming out of Texas that played in a loaded backfield. This caused him to run as a backup, but showed signs of being an elite ball carrier in the future, both as a home-run-hitter, and as a receiver.

The biggest concerns for Blue start with his maturity, and inability to pass protect. However, it should be noted that he entered the offseason with a new mentality, and progressed well according to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Blue would offer far more upside than Tahj Brooks as RB3 for the Bengals. His speed and ability to work out of the backfield as a receiver make him a solid fit for the backfield.

Evan Neal

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Evan Neal of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Neal was officially cut by the Giants during roster cutdowns after signing a one-year prove it deal with them this offseason.

He finished this preseason with the PFF grades of his career, finishing with an overall grade of 83.2. Both of Jalen Rivers and Javon Foster may have made the Bengals initial 53-man roster, but that does not mean they can be the teams primary swing tackle.

Standing huge at 6'7" and 350 pounds, Neal fits the mold of the Bengals current tackle room. Offensive line coach Scott Peters could likely help him play at a reasonable level, should either of Amarius Mims or Orlando Brown Jr. go down.

Taking a low-risk/high-reward on a former first-round pick is never a bad idea, and it is one that the Bengals should absolutely entertain.

Red Murdock

Aug 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Keelan Marion (85) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Red Murdock (50) in the second quater at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos cut this year's Mr. Irrelevant in what was one of the more shocking moves during cutdown day.

Murdock made a living coming out of Buffalo as a player with a nose for the football, and that translated in his first taste of NFL action this preseason. He finished with a PFF grade of 65.9, with a tackling grade of 72.0, and coverage grade of 80.8, and only one missed tackle.

He ended the preseason by forcing a game-ending fumble against the Minnesota Vikings in the Broncos preseason finale.

Murdock should be someone the Bengals try to add in case either Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter fail to impress early on. With the team keeping Swayze Bozeman, they should now continue adding young talent at the linebacker postion if they do not intend to add another veteran.

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