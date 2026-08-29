'Hardest 48 Hours' - Zac Taylor Faces Tough Cuts Following Bengals First Undefeated Preseason in 20 Years

The Bengals wrapped up the 2026 preseason on Friday night and now face tough decisions all over the roster needing to get the 90-man group down to 53.

Zac Taylor did not have any injury updates on Ja'Marr Chase and Dax Hill but did dive into how difficult it's going to be to get this group cut down.

Big Decisions

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor paces the sideline in the first quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philladelphia on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati has to parse through decisions along the defensive line, wide receiver room, and tight end group, among others.

"This will easily be the hardest 48 hours we face in terms of letting guys go and figuring out the practice squad," Taylor said. "Big credit to Duke (Tobin) and his staff for the depth that we have overall. It's a big credit to the coaching staff for how they developed a lot of these guys that have gotten in these competitions and made things hard for us.

"I think you're starting to see especially year two of the defensive scheme. A lot of guys make huge jumps on defense. I think the coaches have gotten the most out of these guys."

That depth helped Cincinnati go undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 2006.

"A lot of things we've been preaching I think, have really shown up over the last three preseason games," Taylor said about the overall performance from the last month. "Proud of the guys for going undefeated and finding ways to win, and and I thought this was a good win tonight. Just doing it the way we want to do it, controlling the things that they control individually, playing together as a unit. I thought our team really came together.

"I thought the energy on the sideline was outstanding from a lot of guys that were playing or not playing. So those are all the things that I think a good team has. If you're on the path to a successful season, you got a good culture, you got a good locker room. Guys are encouraging each other, and I saw that this preseason."

Cincinnati has to get down to 53 men by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

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