Top 5 Takeaways from Cincinnati Bengals Initial 53-Man Roster

The Cincinnati Bengals waived 30 players and terminated the contract of four vested veterans to get their roster to the 53-man limit by today’s 6 p.m. deadline.

And they made some history in the process.

Here are the top takeaways from today’s transactions:

Shallow Linebacker Pool

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) runs after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Oren Burks (42) and cornerback DJ Turner II (20) make the tackle during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every year since at least 2006, the Bengals have kept at least five linebackers. In 2006, they kept eight. Four other times they kept seven (2010, 2011, 2014, 2016).

But as of 6 p.m., the Bengals only have four linebackers on the active roster – Demetrius Knight Jr., Barrett Carter, Oren Burks and newcomer Swayze Bozeman, whom they signed off waivers from the New York Giants in May.

You can expect the team to try to sign Joe Giles-Harris and Shaka Heyward to the practice squad. Heyward played 199 special teams snaps last year (43.4 percent), which was seven most. Giles-Harris played 190 (41.4 percent), which ranked eighth.

Sorry, Charlie

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) walks off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the biggest surprise among the cuts was wide receiver and returner Charlie Jones, who was waived in favor of Ke’Shawn Williams and Canadian Football League import Dohnte Meyers.

Jones, who has a return touchdown in each of the last three seasons, had no kick returns in the first two preseason games and only one punt return, which was a fair catch.

But Friday night at Philadelphia, Jones returned three of the Eagles’ four punts, averaging 13 yards with a long of 31.

If he clears waivers, the Bengals could sign him to the practice. But it’s unlikely he’ll clear waivers as he was a fourth-round pick who never got much opportunity as a receiver due to a series of injuries, not to mention his return skills.

Only 11 players in NFL history have more consecutive seasons with a kick/punt return touchdown than Jones’ three.

No Surprise, but Still a Great Story

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) runs back a punt drill during warmups before the NFL Preseason Week 3 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field in Philladelphia on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We’ve know for the better part of a week that Meyers was a lock to make the incredible journey from Door Dash driver to CFL tryout to Bengals 53-man roster.

From running with the starters after Ja’Marr Chase’s injury scare to getting in extra sessions with Joe Burrow, Meyers is not just the feel-good story of Bengals camp, he’s one of the top stories in the NFL.

Sometimes these types of stories peak on cutdown day. Often the player makes the 53 and struggles to crack the active 46 on game day. But that’s not likely to be the case with Meyers.

He should be active Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and don’t be surprised if he’s targeted a time or two by Burrow.

Defensive end Cedric Johnson, rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson and linebacker Swayze Bozeman are good stories as well.

"I'm gonna give it everything I've got." pic.twitter.com/DhANqvJptB — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 30, 2026

Shemar Avoids IR, Two Others Land on It

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart speaks with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Shemar Stewart has yet to return to practice since hyperextending his knee in the first practice of training camp, so there was some thought he could begin the season on Injured Reserve, which would have required him to miss at least the first three games.

But the Bengals doctors and coaches expect Stewart to be ready before Week 4, so they carried him on the 53-man roster.

Rookie Brian Parker played 60 of the 67 snaps Friday night but suffered a knee injury, resulting in him being placed on IR (designated for return).

The Bengals also placed cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor IR (designated for return) with a hamstring injury. Taylor did not play Friday night.

Teams can only use IR-Return on eight players through the course of the season, which could be another factor in electing not to use the designation on Stewart.

Jacob Bayer made the 53-man roster in place of Parker, and Josh Newton was the beneficiary of Taylor’s injury.

Waivers vs. Vested

While most of the players cut Wednesday will have to clear waivers, four vested veterans who were free to sign with any team they choose any time after 6 p.m. are quarterback Josh Johnson, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, safety Russ Yeast and running back Gary Brightwell.

Head coach Zac Taylor praised Johnson for his performance Friday night and his professionalism since signing with the team in March, 11 days before Joe Flacco signed.

Taylor made it clear he would like to have Johnson on the practice squad, but he also said he would love to see Johnson get an opportunity to be on another team’s 53-man roster.

“I would love that for Josh,” Taylor said after Friday night’s win. “However it plays out with Josh, he has been such a pro. We’re really proud of him and happy to see all of those guys perform.”

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