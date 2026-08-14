5 Takeaways From Bengals' Preseason Win Over Lions

Joe Burrow and the Bengals made their 2026 debut on Thursday night. Here are five takeaways from the 16-14 victory over the Lions:

Under Center Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes a snap from center Ted Karras (64) during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow completed 5-of-6 passes for 39 yards on Thursday night. He was sacked once and also took a hard hit while throwing his lone incompletion of the day.

The Bengals had a clear emphasis on their under center offense. Four of their first five plays from scrimmage were under center. They ran 13 total plays with the first team offense. Burrow was under center for seven of them. They generated a first down and 25 total yards on the first three plays. Burrow was sacked on the fourth, which put Cincinnati in a 3rd-and-15 situation. Burrow lined up in shotgun and dumped it off to Samaje Perine for six yards before Ryan Rehkow came on to punt.

The Bengals' starters got one more possession. Burrow led them on a 9-play, 32-yard drive in the pouring rain that was derailed when he was hit on the arm on third down.

Overall, the first-team offense clearly wanted to move the ball from under center. They accomplished that, even though they didn't find the end zone.

For more on Burrow's performance, go here.

Minimal Snaps for Defensive Stars

Dexter Lawrence Made His Bengals Debut on Thursday Night | Courtesy: Bengals

Bengals star Dexter Lawrence made his debut. He was on the field for three snaps. Bengals safety Jordan Battle had an interception on the opening drive on a ball that went through Isaac TeSlaa's hands.

Jonathan Allen received the same treatment. He was on the field for three plays. Both Lawrence and Allen are expected to transform a defensive front that needed to improve in a big way.

DJ Turner was on the field for five snaps and was guarding TeSlaa tight on the play that ended with Battle's interception.

Money Mac

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper William Wagner (46) taps helmets with kicker Evan McPherson (2) in celebration after scoring a field goal while running plays during training camp, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Evan McPherson drilled a 56-yard field goal in the pouring rain to give the Bengals a 3-0 lead. It's confirmation that "Money Mac" still has it. He's a key piece of the team and a weapon when he's at his best. Making a 56-yard field goal in the rain was a great test for the Bengals' special teams unit and they delivered.

McPherson also made a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter that gave Cincinnati a 13-6 lead and a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 16-6 lead.

Bengals Rookies

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Landon Robinson (96) reacts after a play in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Multiple Bengals rookies made an impact early on Thursday night. First, seventh round pick Jack Endries scored his first NFL touchdown. Joe Flacco found Endries for an easy pitch and catch for the score.

Fellow seventh round pick Landon Robinson had a great pressure and drew a holding penalty in the first half. Robinson also had another nice rush that resulted in a tackle for loss alongside linebacker Swayze Bozeman.

Cashius Howell recovered a fumble, had a pressure and a half sack. He made some mistakes, but the pass rush juice is clearly there.

Brian Parker had some nice reps at left guard. He got some push and held up well. He also took snaps at center in the fourth quarter. Tonight certainly helped his chances of making the 53-man roster. Colbie Young finished with two catches for 28 yards.

Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Tacario Davis (20) runs drills during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals didn't play multiple key starters, including Bryan Cook, Dax Hill and BJ Hill. All three players are dealing with injuries that aren't expected to linger. Meanwhile Erick All Jr. and Connor Lew didn't play as they continue to come back from torn ACLs. Rookie cornerback Tacario Davis and veteran nickel Jalen Davis were also inactive.

Quick Hits

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) drops back to throw in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow and Flacco completed 10-of-14 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown combined.

Kris Jenkins played well, finishing with five tackles and one sack. He also had a quarterback hit and one tackle for loss.

Bozeman had multiple nice plays at linebacker, including a pass defensed. He finished with three tackles (one for loss).

Kendall Milton lost a fumble in the first half. He's battling for the fourth running back spot.

Dohnte Meyers impressed in his Bengals debut. He finished with three catches for 29 yards and one rush for 13 yards.

The Lions didn't play any of their starters. Detroit cut the Bengals' lead to 16-14 late in the fourth quarter. Noah Thomas recovered the onside kick to clinch the win for the Bengals.