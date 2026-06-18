Al Golden Reveals Expectations for Bengals DE Myles Murphy Ahead of 2026 Season

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy is set to enter his fourth season with the club after being drafted out of Clemson in the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 28 overall selection.

Year after year, Murphy has continued to show progress. He made his biggest jump last season, finishing with 52 tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and one fumble.

When speaking with Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator Al Golden on the Bengals Booth Podcast, Golden revealed his expectations for Murphy heading into next season.

“Just continue to do it. Really, from midseason last year on," Golden said. "He just made the game really small. [He] wasn't ping-ponging in presnap; he knew exactly where his technique was, where he needed to be, he executed at a really high level in the plays that came."

“We’re Seeing Another Level Of Him”

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Myles Murphy (99) wraps up Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Murphy finished last season with a 64.2 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked 46th in pressures (41) as the AFC North side finished 6-11, missing out on the playoffs for the third straight year.

“He knows he left a couple [of plays] out there [last season]…And I think this year, we're seeing another level of him this spring, and obviously, just continue that path," Golden said. "And those plays, he's too talented. He's too long; he's too strong for those plays not to come if he continues this positive trend that he's on right now.”

At Clemson, Murphy was a force to be reckoned with, finishing with 119 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Heading into the 2023 draft, Murphy was compared to former Tennessee Titan and Bengal edge Antwan Odom. Odom finished his seven-year career with 132 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks.

While Murphy has yet to fully establish himself as one of the game’s elite edge rushers, the clock is running out to impress. Murphy is now entering crunch time in his rookie contract, as the former Clemson Tiger has just one year remaining, worth $4,005,038 on his initial deal, before becoming an unrestricted free agent after the Bengals declined his fifth-year option.

Isaiah Foskey, Cashius Howell, Cedric Johnson, Boye Mafe, Shemar Stewart and Murphy round out the defensive end room. Mafe and Howell are two of Cincinnati’s several additions this offseason, adding pressure on Murphy to perform if he insists on sticking around in the Queen City for years to come.