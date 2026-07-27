Bengals Star Free Agent Signing Says Defense is Becoming Al Golden's Vision

One of the many questions surrounding the Bengals in 2026 is whether the defense can improve following an abysmal season last year. With this in mind, one player who the organization prioritized signing in free agency was reigning Super Bowl champion Boye Mafe from the Seattle Seahawks.

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory due to a dominant defense, Mafe knows exactly what it takes for defenses to succeed in the NFL. Coaches must find ways to fit the right players into their vision for the defense, and make sure said players feel comfortable in the scheme.

During an appearance on The Insiders on NFL Network, Mafe confirmed the general feeling that players are adapting to Al Golden's vision of the defense. Mafe compared the situation to Mike Macdonald arriving as head coach in Seattle.

"When I was in Seattle, when we first had Mike there, there was always a learning curve. Guys are learning a new defense, there's gonna be a learning curve," Mafe said. "Coming into spring, I'm seeing that guys are comfortable with the defense. I'm seeing that guys are understanding everything.

"They're seeing the vision, they're seeing how he wants to run the defense, and what he wants it to look like. It's starting to become his vision of what the defense should look like."

Al Golden Must Prove Defense Works This Season

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Al Golden, left, and Assistant General Manager Trey Brown speak to media during the 2026 NFL Draft, Friday, April 24, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the debacle of last season, there is enormous pressure on Al Golden to show that his defense can succeed in the NFL.

The additions of Mafe, Bryan Cook, Dexter Lawrence, and Jonathan Allen will obviously help that cause, but as we have seen numerous times, even star studded defenses can fail. Golden had an excuse that outside of Trey Hendrickson, the defense had no playmakers.

This season that excuse is gone. Veterans have been brought in along with the emergence of young stars such as DJ Turner II. The linebacker situation along with a lack of proven depth at slot cornerback are not ideal, but those positions have young players Golden should be able to develop.

After the front office spent expensive capital to improve the defense, the pressure is now on him to make it work well and complement an elite offense.

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