Bengals Depth Piece Looks to Seize Opportunity in Shemar Stewart's Absence

The question on everybody's brain following Shemar Stewart's recent injury is whether or not the Bengals can find an answer for more depth in the pass rush room.

While the addition of a veteran free agent should be on the table, the team could also look for Stewart's replacement with talent already on the roster. One candidate is Isaiah Foskey, who the team signed early last season and played under Al Golden during his time at Notre Dame.

Foskey played well under Golden and earned the right to be the 41st overall pick by the Saints in 2023 after a 12-sack season for the Fighting Irish. Foskey struggled in New Orleans, however, and the Saints released him during final roster cuts last year.

Foskey Could Blossom

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Isaiah Foskey (51) runs through drills during a practice session at the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Foskey played only 34 snaps last season with the Bengals, but showed promise in that limited action. His best flashes came against the Cardinals in Week 17 where he was a consistent disruptor against Jacoby Brissett and Arizona's offensive line.

With Stewart now out for several weeks, Foskey is getting asked to step up. His elite athleticism was on full display last season because of how Al Golden deployed him on the outside of the defensive line. This translated to Foskey generating more positive plays than he ever had in New Orleans through two seasons.

Foskey is competing with the likes of Cedric Johnson, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. for the right to fill the roster-spot void left by Stewart on the D-line. Foskey experience within Al Golden's vision of the defense may boost his chances to shine. Foskey has experience at the "Viper" position in the NFL.

Foskey has a path to making the Bengals roster this season, he should get ample opportunity to show why he was a second-round pick out of Notre Dame.

Isaiah Foskey menace pic.twitter.com/14SZxgMioE — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) December 29, 2025

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