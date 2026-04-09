2026 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Land Impact Defender at Pick No. 10

The Cincinnati Bengals caught some hate for not being the most aggressive team in the world in free agency. They added Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen, among others, to bolster their roster. These moves have made the roster better, but they still need to add to the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

With the NFL draft coming up, the Bengals need to add another impact defender at pick No. 10. But they need to target the best player available, regardless of position, at pick No. 10.

Bengals Should Target The Best Player Available At Pick No. 10

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals general manager Duke Tobin speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are plenty of players whom the Bengals could be targeting at pick No. 10. Most of the top targets are defensive players, but there's a chance the Bengals land running back Jeremiyah Love if he falls to them.

Either way, players like Caleb Downs, Rueben Bain Jr., and Sonny Styles have been closely linked to the Bengals. But if they're all unavailable, the Bengals will be left selecting a different impact player to help their team going forward.

ESPN's Peter Schrager recently put together his first mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Schrager is one of the better, more reliable NFL insiders around the league. With the No. 10 pick in the first round, Schrager projected the Bengals taking LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane to bolster their roster in a big way.

Mansoor Delane Gaining Steam As Draft Target For The Bengals

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) is stopped on a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs tight end Eli Finley (84) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Delane allowed a low 31.3 passer rating when targeted last season and is viewed as the top corner in this class," Schrager wrote. "Cincinnati could look at a few different options here, and while another early-round pick on a defensive back might not be the most popular choice, it could make a lot of sense. The Bengals need a true shutdown guy on the outside."

The Bengals don't desperately need a cornerback, but this is the situation that could come to fruition that would force the Bengals to take a player over a position. Delane is too good to pass up at this pick, as long as the other top options are off the board.

Delane is able to play in the slot or on the outside, though he's likely more valuable on the outside. Adding him to the Bengals roster would be a step in the right direction. They could target a linebacker in Round 2 to continue building the defense that can help them push for the playoffs this year.

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