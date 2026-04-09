Cincinnati Bengals Named Among Eight Best Trade Fits For Star Defensive Tackle

The Bengals are a long shot to go after New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, but it would make plenty of sense for them to try. NFL.com's Kevin Petra agrees, naming them one of the eight top landing spots for Lawrence.

The unhappy Giant wants a new deal from the team that's employed him for all seven of his NFL seasons. Cincinnati would have to give up premier draft capital and likely sign him to a new deal in the process.

He has two years left on a four-year, $87.5 million contract. Cincinnati was mentioned along with the Chargers, Ravens, Bears, Texans, Raiders, Jaguars, and staying put with the Giants.

A Splash Move

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) sprints onto the field for a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Preseason Game Vs Bengals Bengals At Giants | Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Cincinnati usually shies away from making splash moves, particularly when it comes to shipping out draft assets," Petra wrote. "The club is also top-heavy with contracts and might not love the idea of shelling out for a player turning 29 years old. But after losing ﻿﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿﻿, the defense could use an upfield force.

"Pairing Lawrence with free-agent veteran ﻿﻿Jonathan Allen﻿﻿ would immediately upgrade a problem area for Cincy’s defense a year ago. The postseason comments from Bengals stars underscored the need to improve the defense in 2026. Making a big play for Lawrence might be out of character for Mike Brown’s club, but it would certainly make ﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿﻿ happy."

Lawrence would instantly lift the Bengals' defensive floor and be a great way to continue helping make up for the loss of Trey Hendrickson. Just look at how the Giants' defense has fared with him on and off the field over the last three seasons, according to Warren Sharp.

OFF the field: #32 Yards per pass attempt allowed (7.7), #31 pressure rate (29%), #31 pass success (48%), #30 EPA/pass (+0.14), #30 sack rate (5.5%)

ON the field: #8 pass success (42%), #8 sack rate (7.4%), #10 EPA/pass (+0.02), #13 YPA (7.0), #15 pressure rate (36%)

Striking numbers from one of the best pass-rushing defensive tackles the league has boasted in the 2020s. The 28-year-old should be great for at least a few more seasons after showing zero signs of any drop off so far. A player like this will cost at least one first-round pick. If Cincinnati could get him for a 2027 first and maybe one higher pick in this year's draft, then that could be enough.

Or the Giants will just keep him for anything less than two first-round picks, which has been the going rate for a player like Lawrence this decade.

Check out the full piece from Petra here.

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