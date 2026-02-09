CINCINNATI — The 2015 NFL Wild Card Round game between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati got some more fuel added to its fire over Super Bowl week. Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared on "Not Just Football" This week with former Steelers coach and linebacker Joey Porter.

Jones got caught in a few lies as he tried to come after Porter for being the reason Cincinnati got penalized at the end of the 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers kicked a game-winning field goal in Cincinnati to come out of the hard-fought game on top. Pittsburgh got to attempt that kick thanks to consecutive 15-yard penalties on the Bengals, one on Vontaze Burfict and the other on Jones. Burfict dropped his shoulder and hit a defenseless Antonio Brown in the helmet as the All-Pro receiver came across the middle.

"We were literally trying to kill AB," Jones said to Julian Edelman on Games With Names recently. "I tell the truth, we were. ... It was just little antics he was doing. Little lame a** s*** that we just didn't agree with all the shaking. But we went with that, bro, like we were real football players, and we had a bond in our locker room, like, 'Hey, bro, we don't want to see this. Like, if you go across the middle, you're getting killed. Like run slant, I don't even care, bro, Catch the ball. Good luck.' That's just how it was."

Porter also came onto the field during a scuffle on the final drive that led to the second penalty by Jones that gifted Porter's team the short kick.

"Y'all wanted me because I was a Bengals killer forever," Porter said, talking smack to Jones in front of the host and longtime Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Jones straight-up lied in response to Porter.

"If you look up the record from 2010-17, we beat y'all more times," Jones said.

Cincinnati went 3-14 against Pittsburgh between 2010-17, so Jones memory is clearly in need of some cleaning up. Not even close to beating the Steelers "more times" over that stretch.

The two longtime NFL defenders went back and forth on Heyward's podcast for almost three minutes.

Check out the full exchange below:

Gotta love Peezy 😂😂



Joey Porter to Pac-Man Jones:



“I was a Bengal Killer Forever.”#steelers



🎥 Not Just football with Cam Heyward pic.twitter.com/WWBU9QPLTJ — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) February 9, 2026

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok