Adam 'Pacman' Jones Dives Into Reason Bengals Targeted Antonio Brown in 2016 NFL Playoffs

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones appeared on the Game With Names Podcast recently and told Julian Edelman all about going after Steelers star Antonio Brown in the 2016 NFL Wild Card round.

Pittsburgh won the game 18-16 in part because of penalties the Bengals suffered for targeting Brown with hard hits.

"We were literally trying to kill AB," Jones said to Edelman on the show. "I tell the truth, we were. ... It was just little antics he was doing. Little lame a** s*** that we just didn't agree with all the shaking. But we went with that, bro, like we were real football players, and we had a bond in our locker room, like, 'Hey, bro, we don't want to see this. Like, if you go across the middle, you're getting killed. Like run slant, I don't even care, bro, Catch the ball. Good luck.' That's just how it was."

Jones didn't make the hit that ultimately took Brown out of the game, but he clearly had a similar mentality to Vontaze Burfict, with both getting flagged in crucial moments. Pittsburgh made the game-winning field goal thanks to consecutive 15-yard penalties on the Bengals, one on Burfict and the other on Jones. Burfict dropped his shoulder and hit a defenseless Brown in the helmet as the All-Pro receiver came across the middle.

That led to a sideline scuffle involving then assistant coach, Joey Porter, and Jones, who got the other penalty to gift wrap the game.

It was the last in a five-year streak of brutal playoff losses that Jones blamed Andy Dalton for plenty of on the show. Dalton did not play in the 2016 loss.

Check out the full clip from Jones on Brown below:

