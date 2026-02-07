Cincinnati Bengals Could Have AFC North Competition To Sign Joe Flacco

CINCINNATI — The Bengals may have competition for Joe Flacco's services this offseason from within the AFC North. They traded for him during the 2025 season from Cleveland, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted Pittsburgh liked his profile last offseason before he signed with the Browns.

Cincinnati wants to bring Flacco back at 41 years old after he bridged Joe Burrow's time starting this past season. Aaron Rodgers' decision for next season could play a role as well.

"The Bengals have expressed interest in re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco," Fowler wrote on Saturday. "They believe he's a valuable backup who can be a viable starting option if Joe Burrow gets injured again. But Flacco will have options, possibly as a bridge quarterback elsewhere. The Vikings considered signing Flacco last offseason. And the Steelers will have an opening if Aaron Rodgers doesn't re-sign there. Pittsburgh liked his free agency profile last offseason, too.

"Speaking of Rodgers, he has emerged from the 2025 season refreshed. One source I spoke to said Rodgers is in a much better place coming out of his year with the Steelers compared with his previous two years with the Jets. He greatly valued his experience in Pittsburgh, and teammates raved about him, both publicly and in exit meetings with the team. The Steelers have been open to a Rodgers return since early in the season, and I don't sense that has changed. The Steelers' combination of head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio makes the transition seamless."

The quarterback situation in the AFC North may niot change much if Rodgers stays at his post in the Steel City.

Cincinnati is hoping to keep Burrow healthy this coming season after Flacco threw for 1,664 yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs in his nine appearances.

“I don’t really think about those things,” Flacco said about retiring in January. “I’m just being myself. I love being in the locker room. I love being part of the group; guys like this in general. And I’ve had a lot of fun here the last couple of months. … I’m trying to be the best I can at what I do. And however things shake out from here, they do. But I’ve had a lot of fun.”

Cincinnati has plenty of free agency decisions to make next month. Kirk Cousins is another veteran who figures to have options in a quarterback-needy market this offseason.

Check out the full article from ESPN here.

