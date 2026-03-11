Bengals Land Maxx Crosby in Mock Trade After Ravens Back Out of Raiders Deal

The Cincinnati Bengals are backed into a corner with their defense right now. They're one of the worst defenses in the league and they're set to lose superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

As a result, the Bengals will need to make some very aggressive moves this offseason or they're at risk of wasting a year of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's respective primes with no real chance to win the Super Bowl.

For this Bengals team to win the Super Bowl, they're going to need a league average defense, at worst. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising to see them use free agency, the NFL draft, and even the trade block to find the players they need.

And they were recently handed a golden opportunity to make a blockbuster move.

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby in exchange for two first round picks last Friday. On Tuesday, the football world was flipped on its head when the Raiders announced that the Ravens had backed out of the deal, meaning Crosby is back on the Raiders and potentially back on the trade block.

Will the Bengals consider a trade for Crosby? Here's a mock trade that might be enough to get the deal done:

Bengals should make an offer for Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Considering the Raiders would have landed two firsts for Crosby, before the failed physical, it's safe to assume his value has taken a bit of a hit. Pair that with the fact that a few suitors, like the Dallas Cowboys, have already spent their money. This gives the Raiders less leverage in the deal, resulting in them landing less than they did in their initial trade with the Ravens.

Crosby would fit into the Bengals defense and could pair with free agent addition Boye Mafe to give the Bengals two premium edge players. The biggest hang up is a meniscus injury Crosby is recovering from as of this writing, but there is no indication that it will linger into the 2026 season.

"Maxx Crosby is eight weeks from having meniscus surgery and got off crutches only last week. He is on schedule, and they are working to get him ready for the regular-season opener," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X Wednesday morning.

Crosby has recorded double digit sacks in three of the last four seasons. There aren't many players around the league who deserve the term "superstar" attached to their name, but Crosby is one of the few who has earned it. He could be the anchor of the defense for the next few years, both as a pass rusher and as a run defender.

Would you make this trade? Check out more on the squashed trade here.

