Bengals Among Bottom-Half of Teams in Salary Cap Space Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
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The Bengals may be largely wrapped with free agency deals outside of some signings on the margins here and there for the rest of the offseason. They have the rookie pool to sign and still can make a couple of extensions happen for worthy candidates, DJ Turner II and Dax Hill.
The team clearly wants to keep its current 2027 third-round compensatory pick, which is on the books after Trey Hendrickson exited in free agency. The only notable deal they've done in recent weeks was signing swing/backup safety Kyle Dugger to a one-year agreement.
The cap space tightened up on Cincinnati fast after going for Bryan Cook (three years, $42 million), Boye Mafe (three years, $60 million), and Jonathan Allen (two years, $25 million).
All in all, Cincinnati ranks 18th in available cap space ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft ($20.36 million). That could grow in a big way if they restructured contracts for names like Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, but the star names to make that financial room for are largely signed away to other teams at this point.
Almost all of the top players left that make sense for Cincinnati are projected to sign one-year contracts.
Available Cap Space
Get a good gauge below for the full league-wide cap space for each team via Over The Cap in descending order from most to least:
Tennessee Titans - $63,203,086
Washington Commanders - $49,635,067
Los Angeles Chargers - $48,679,074
Arizona Cardinals - $40,835,523
New York Jets - $39,551,357
New England Patriots - $35,274,938
Philadelphia Eagles - $34,830,735
Seattle Seahawks - $32,947,183
San Francisco 49ers - $30,539,247
Baltimore Ravens - $29,539,010
Pittsburgh Steelers - $27,051,445
Indianapolis Colts - $26,627,200
Los Angeles Rams - $26,014,238
Detroit Lions - $23,688,750
Las Vegas Raiders - $23,472,186
Green Bay Packers - $22,015,250
Cleveland Browns - $21,069,505
Cincinnati Bengals - $20,368,396
Denver Broncos - $18,782,088
Houston Texans - $15,356,292
Dallas Cowboys - $14,424,454
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $14,314,627
Atlanta Falcons - $14,013,085
New Orleans Saints - $13,897,399
Buffalo Bills - $12,291,157
Kansas City Chiefs - $6,717,066
New York Giants - $6,490,862
Jacksonville Jaguars - $5,989,907
Minnesota Vikings - $4,826,234
Carolina Panthers - $2,210,496
Miami Dolphins - $1,933,064
Chicago Bears - $243,070
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Russ Heltman is on the Bearcats and Bengals beat for On SI. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.