NFL Draft Buzz: Cincinnati Bengals Eyeing Talented Safety Prospect

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with massive holes all over the defensive side of the football. But they quickly jumped into free agency to patch some of these holes up.

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They added Boye Mafe to help make up for the losses of Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Cincinnati also signed Bryan Cook to patch the big hole at safety. Finally, they added Jonathan Allen to shore up their defensive line.

But they need to do more. Fortunately, the NFL draft is coming up, and the Bengals have their eyes set on a few studs.

Bengals Had Formal Interview With Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) during the second half in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Bengals could look to land somebody like Rueben Bain Jr. or Sonny Styles at pick No. 10, they could land another impact defender in the second round. One of the names to watch is Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who the Bengals have already had a formal interview with.

"I had formal interviews at the NFL Combine with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts, just to name a few," McNeil-Warren said, via Justin Melo of NFL Draft OnSi. "I just had visits with the Cleveland Browns and Patriots. I have one coming up with the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys. I’ve had recent virtual meetings with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks, to name a few. We’re learning about install and becoming familiar with one another. It’s been a fun process."

McNeil-Warren is projected to go somewhere between the late first round and the late second round. There's a chance he's selected somewhere in the first round, but there's also a chance he falls to the Bengals at pick No. 41. If this is the case, he's a no-brainer for Cincinnati.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren Perfect Bengals Draft Target

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The first thing you'll notice on McNeil-Warren's film is the fact that he looks like a man amongst boys in the MAC. He's 6-foot-4 with solid speed and freakishly long arms. His size, frame, and length should make him an intriguing prospect for anybody.

McNeil-Warren has a lot of belief in himself, too. He sent a message to teams looking into drafting him in the NFL draft.

"You’re getting a great player who really loves football. I’m incredibly dedicated to my craft. I just want to win a Super Bowl," McNeil-Warren said, via Melo.

The Bengals could look to land him with the No. 41 pick. They could also look to trade back into the first round to land him if they're completely in love with him as a prospect.

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