Bengals Bound to Add Defensive Tackle in Free Agency; Could John Franklin-Myers Be A Target?

After hearing the words "force multipliers" endlessly at the NFL Combine from Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor, and Al Golden when it came to adding to the Bengals' defense, it is clear that the team is looking to address its biggest weakness from the last two seasons. And when it comes to adding force multipliers, you cannot name a position that needs someone that fits that mold more than defensive tackle.

The Bengals have not had an above-average defensive tackle since DJ Reader left town following the 2023 season, and have not had someone who can provide consistent pressure from the interior of the D-line since Geno Atkins.

The team has to address this as much as possible this offseason. While adding someone of Geno Atkins' level is unrealistic this offseason, there are plenty of players available that could bolster what has been a needy at best position for what feels like an eternity.

And adding someone with John Franklin-Myers skillset is possibly the best way to address the unit at this point in time.

What Would John Franklin-Myers Bring?

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts after a sack against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Franklin-Myers has 92 pressures and 14.5 sacks combined over the last two seasons with the Broncos and consistently provided pressure up the middle for Denver. Something that played a pivotal role in the Broncos making it to the playoffs in consecutive years, and even an appearance in the AFC Championship game this past year.

Those stats alone have set Franklin-Myers up far and away as the best possible defensive tackle available in free agency, in weak group

Following his waiving by the Rams in 2019, Franklin-Myers went on an absolute tear as a pass-rusher from the interior while showcasing alignment versatility on the defensive line. From 2020-2024, Franklin-Myers had five straight seasons of 50 or more pressures, and after finding his way to Denver, he began finishing those pressures off with sacks, reaching career highs in both 2024 and last season with seven, and 7.5 sacks respectively.

To cap it off from the pass rushing side of things, it is clear that Franklin-Myers still possesses the ability at 29 years old to go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league, as his 10.1% pass rush win rate ranked eight overall among interior defensive linemen last season.

When it comes to what he brings as a run-defender, Franklin-Myers still lives up to expectations as he's totaled at least 18 stops the last two seasons, garnering a 65.4 PFF grade in run defense, and even holding runners to a gain of just 1.6 yards before making the tackle.

Is the Fit Worth the Cost?

Oct 10, 2025; Ware, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98 during practice at the Hanbury Manor. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Simply put, Yes.

The Bengals have put little to no pressure on opposing quarterbacks when they were without star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, and with Hendrickson assuredly leaving the team via free agency next week, it is pivotal that they find more ways to create pressure with their young talent like Myles Murphy, and Shemar Stewart.

This is where bringing Franklin-Myers in makes sense. B.J. Hill is solid at what he does, but he is best used in a rotation with someone else who can provide even more pass rush, as we saw in 2021 when he did so with Larry Ogunjobi.

Franklin-Myers will get a big payday in free agency, as many teams will be bidding for his services. But, like we saw the Bengals do when they added DJ Reader and Trey Hendrickson, they will outbid others in order to add talent they know can be a "Force Multiplier."

This team must pull out all the stops, and whether they keep T.J. Slaton, or cut him and bring DJ Reader back in to town, having someone alongside those big run-stoppers on the line that can constantly bring an immense pass rush is vital to success in the NFL.

It is time that the Bengals prove they are serious about fixing the biggest areas of need on the defense, and it starts with Franklin-Myers.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!