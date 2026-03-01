Report: Bengals Will Get Their Chance to Sign Top Free Agent Pass Rusher

CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't expected to use the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson ahead of Tuesday's deadline. That essentially guarantees that Hendrickson will sign one of, if not the biggest free agent deal of the offseason.

The good news is the Chargers do not plan on using the tag on pass rusher Odafe Oweh according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He's an ideal target for a Bengals defense that desperately needs to improve.

"The sense at the end of the week is that Trey Hendrickson (Bengals) and Odafe Oweh (Chargers) will probably not be franchise-tagged," Fowler wrote. "That could change over the next 48 hours, but Oweh has not received any indication that he will be tagged, and most around the league would be surprised if the Bengals tag Hendrickson."

Oweh the Top Target?

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) react after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Oweh should be the Bengals' top target if they're hoping to bolster their pass rush in a significant way. The former first round pick had 7.5 sacks in 12 games for the Chargers after the Ravens traded him midseason. He's 27-years-old and posted a pass rush win rate of 16.5% according to Pro Football Focus in his 12 games with the Chargers. That ranked 11th in the NFL.

His pass rush arsenal has improved and if the Bengals paid him in free agency, they would likely get the best years of his career. He's a high floor veteran that could ascend and be even better in 2026 and beyond.

Contract Projections

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium.

Oweh is a talented edge rusher with 17.5 sacks combined over the past two seasons. He's going to sign a big contract.

PFF projects him to sign a 4-year, $77 million contract. The Athetic believes he'll sign a 4-year, $88 million contract.

"There are guys that we like, that we can envision in our scheme elevating our team," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said. "They have to be interested in us. They have to make it to free agency. It's got to fit within the context of what we're talking about and all those things."

Would the Bengals be willing to give Oweh a four-year contract? Once upon a time they gave Hendrickson a four-year, $60 million deal to replace Carl Lawson. It ended up being the best free agent signing they've ever had.

Oweh is poised to hit the free agent market, which is good news for the Bengals, even if they're eyeing other pass rushers in free agency.

The Chargers have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to use the franchise tag on Oweh. If they don't, he'll be a free agent next week. The negotiating window opens on Monday, March 9 at Noon ET.

