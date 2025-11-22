All Bengals

Bengals Center Ted Karras Mic'd Up During Patriots Week Practices

Cincinnati is hard at work preparing for the Patriots.

Russ Heltman

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) reacts after Cincinnati defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on a late-game field goal by placekicker Evan McPherson (2) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals assigned the Mic'd Up duties to Ted Karras at practice this week as Cincinnati prepares to welcome back Joe Burrow to game action soon.

Karras had a nice pep in his step during the session, as Burrow's return to practice energizes the whole team. He told our Jay Morrison and other reporters in the locker room about his outlook for the quarterback this weekend.

“You guys can jump to whatever (conclusions) you want to jump to,” Karras told a handful of reporters at his locker on Thursday afternoon.

Karras was asked if he was studying Burrow for a different, go-time type of look, like Tee Higgins saw.

“I look every QB directly in their eyes, every time. Especially when they're calling the play,” he said. “I see a lot of fire in him and always have. It's good to see those blues in the huddle again.”

Burrow isn't featured in this Mic'd Up as the team expects him back on Thursday against the Ravens, but there are still fun moments mixed in. Check them out below:

