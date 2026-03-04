Bengals Could Target Chargers Star LB After Franchise Tag Decisions

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense this offseason, and they were recently forced to make one of the tougher decisions of the year.

NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the expected news that the Bengals would not be using the franchise tag or transition tag on edge rusher Trey Hendrickson this year.

"Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is not being tagged and now will become an unrestricted free agent," Schefter wrote in a post to X/Twitter on Tuesday.

The expectation is that the Bengals will peacefully let him walk in free agency, which will deplete one of the league's worst defenses even more going forward. The Bengals will need to find another star pass rusher in free agency, on the trade block, or in the NFL draft.

But Cincinnati received a good update at the franchise tag deadline. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that potential Bengals target, Odafe Oweh, won't be franchise or transition tagged by the Los Angeles Chargers this year.

Odafe Oweh is the perfect free agent target for the Bengals

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh remains poised to hit unrestricted free agency. The team has given no indication that it will use the tag by 4 p.m. deadline. So, barring surprise, Oweh will enter the market," Fowler wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Tuesday ahead of the 4 PM franchise tag deadline.

The Bengals haven't been officially linked to Oweh, but he's the perfect free agent to come in and take Hendrickson's place for a bit cheaper than the veteran ex-Bengal is going to cost.

Oweh spent the first four and a half years of his career in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens, but he ended up with the Chargers before the halfway point of last season. Across his career, he's recorded 30 1/2 sacks in 79 games. In five years, he's recorded five, three, five, 10, and 7 1/2 sacks, respectively, to begin his career.

Oweh hasn't been named to the Pro Bowl yet, but he would thrive in an expanded role with the Bengals defense. He's expected to sign for less than $20 million a season while Hendrickson will likely land at least $30 million a year. Saving that money while getting young and avoiding any drama would be a step in the right direction for Cincinnati.

It will be very interesting to see if the Bengals emerge in the sweepstakes for the Chargers pass rusher after the team opted against franchise tagging him.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.