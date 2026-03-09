Top Free Agent Pass Rushers Slipping Away as Bengals Look to Bolster Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals made a big move in free agency on Monday, agreeing to a deal with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Bryan Cook.

It's a big addition to a Bengals defense that desperately needed a stabilizing presence at safety.

More work needs to be done. The Bengals are still running out of top pass rush options in free agency to replace Trey Hendrickson.

Bengals running out of top pass rushers in free agency

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bengals need to find a replacement for Hendrickson and they've sat by and watched as Joseph Ossai left town for a deal with the New York Jets.

Jaelan Phillips, Dre'Mont Jones, Arden Key, and Kingsley Enagbare have all left free agency for new contracts, too.

This leaves the Bengals in a tough spot, but there are still some options on the board for the Bengals.

Who's left for the Bengals?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) comes under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hendrickson is still on the board, but that ship has sailed.

The best player the Bengals could target is seemingly Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh. Oweh would be a huge addition for the Bengals, but he would likely cost close to what Phillips signed for. Oweh could sign for around $25 million per year. Still, he's the dream addition on the edge.

Veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney could be an affordable option, too. He's flashed signs of talent left in the tank.

Speaking of veteran options, the Bengals could pursue Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. Jordan is coming off a huge year, and it seems like the Saints are heading in a different direction.

Boye Mafe could be a fit. He's seemingly headed for a huge contract after winning the Super Bowl.

Either way, the Bengals need to add an edge rusher or two this offseason. Grabbing somebody in free agency would make a lot of sense after the Cook deal.

